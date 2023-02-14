Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air India today announced the carrier has selected Boeing’s family of fuel-efficient airplanes to expand its future fleet with plans to invest in 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. (Boeing image)

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air India today announced the carrier has selected Boeing’s family of fuel-efficient airplanes to expand its future fleet with plans to invest in 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. (Boeing image)

 By Boeing, Air India

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air India today announced the carrier has selected Boeing's family of fuel-efficient airplanes to expand its future fleet with plans to invest in 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. Along with a comprehensive set of aviation services, Air India is advancing its fleet strategy to sustainably address South Asia's rapidly growing market for domestic and international air travel.


Tags