Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

 By Airbiquity

Leading Connected Car Company Hires Former VMware and Delphi Automotive Exec To Drive Business Growth and Market Momentum

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected car services, today announced the appointment of Claes Valentin as Vice President Europe to service existing customers and continue the company's business expansion in the European region.


