Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

 By Airbiquity

OTAmatic mLink Delivers Efficient Remote Software Updates for Motorcycles and Scooters Using Consumer Smartphones

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has launched OTAmatic® mLink, a new solution for two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that eliminates the need for embedded telematic control units (TCUs) to deliver vehicle-to-cloud connectivity for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

