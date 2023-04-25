Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

LiveWire Accelerates the Electric Motorcycle Ownership Experience with Airbiquity's OTAmatic Software Management Platform

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity's OTAmatic® solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver over-the-air (OTA) software updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring LiveWire riders spend more time riding their bikes.


