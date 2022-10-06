Velocity FinCrime Suite

Industry technology leaders combine to eradicate FinCrimes

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alacer Group, a consulting and technology solutions company serving financial institutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Nominodata, which provides software and comprehensive data services that support the AML, money-laundering, HIDTA HIFCA, and financial industries dealing in fraud, human trafficking detection, and compliance. Combined with the Alacer Group's AI and machine learning driven Velocity FinCrimes Solutions platform, this partnership brings together two influential service providers with the common goal of leveraging their combined expertise for delivering best-in-class innovations and productivity-boosting solutions to better eradicate financial crime.

