Five dedicated 737 converted freighters to meet cargo demand across the Alaska network

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Cargo announced Boeing will provide the conversion work for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) to add to its dedicated freighter fleet serving the state of Alaska. The conversion work will be done at Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA) in Costa Rica. The two 737-800BCF aircraft will increase the Alaska Air Cargo freighter fleet from three to five aircraft that are dedicated to serving the state of Alaska.


