SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EST/ 8:30 a.m. PST, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.  A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.


