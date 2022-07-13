...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
.A dry cold front boundary passage today will bring breezy west to
northwest winds across portions of eastern Kittitas county this
afternoon through this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph will coincide with relative humidities between
15-20 percent this afternoon. This combination of winds and low
relative humidities will result in critical fire weather
conditions this afternoon through early this evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for
rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
SEATTLE , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2022 second quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Thursday, July 21, 2022. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.
About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).