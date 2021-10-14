Alaska Air Group appoints tech executive to board of directors By Alaska Air Group Oct 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alaska Air Group appoints tech executive to board of directors By Alaska Air Group Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc. announced today the appointment of Adrienne Lofton to the company's board of directors. Lofton, a marketing and retail omnichannel veteran who has extensive experience transforming some of the nation's best-known consumer brands, will also serve on the boards of the company's airline subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc.Lofton is the vice president of global brand marketing at Google, where she oversees the integrated consumer experience for Google's platforms & ecosystems portfolio (inclusive of Android, Chrome, Google Play and Education). She previously served as vice president and head of North America marketing at Nike Inc, and as Under Armour's senior vice president, of global marketing, operations and philanthropy. Lofton has deep cross-industry experience that includes leadership roles at Levi Strauss & Co., where she was chief marketing officer for the global Dockers brand and Target Corporation, where she helped spearhead the company's multicultural marketing focus and provided cross-categorical leadership across its iconic master brand. She began her career at Gap Inc. and also worked at Starcom, focused on the General Motors portfolio."With her broad experience in differing brand strategies, innovation and driving meaningful customer relationships, Adrienne will be a tremendous addition to our board," said Alaska Air Group Chairman Brad Tilden. "She will help us move our business forward as we strive toward creating an airline people love and further establish Alaska as a national brand."Lofton will serve on the board's Innovation and Safety committees. The appointment of Lofton brings the total number of Alaska Air Group directors to 14, 12 of whom are independent. With Lofton's appointment, the AAG Board's make-up of independent directors is now 42 percent female and 50 percent racially diverse.Lofton earned her bachelor's degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she was captain of the Howard University volleyball team. About Alaska Airlines Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-appoints-tech-executive-to-board-of-directors-301400777.htmlSOURCE Alaska Air Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Adrienne Lofton Alaska Air Group Marketing Commerce Company Economics Horizon Air Industries, Inc Alaska Airlines Appointment Experience Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets record Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter