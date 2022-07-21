(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

 By Alaska Air Group

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Generated record quarterly revenues of $2.7 billion on improved operational performance; flew record load factor of 88% reflecting strong demand

SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and provided outlook for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Tags