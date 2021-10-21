Alaska Air Group reports third quarter 2021 results By Alaska Air Group Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for its third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021, and provided outlook for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021.The third quarter marks a significant stride forward in Alaska Air Group's path to recovery. Alaska's goal from the beginning of the pandemic has been deliberate - scaling the business back up in a measured way, leveraging the company's strong balance sheet, and running a resilient operation, all with the aim of producing consistent industry-leading financial performance."We are thrilled to return to profitability this quarter, leading the industry with a 12% pretax profit margin," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Thanks to each one of our employees for running our operation and showing remarkable care for our guests, and credit to the leadership team for laying out a measured plan and executing it with discipline. We're all feeling the momentum and look forward to building on our strong foundation for growth in 2022 and beyond." Financial Results:Reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $194 million, or $1.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $431 million, or $3.49 per share in the third quarter of 2020.Reported net income for the third quarter of 2021, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $187 million, or $1.47 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $399 million or $3.23 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. This quarter's adjusted results compare to the First Call analyst consensus estimate of $1.30 per share.Generated adjusted pre-tax margin for the third quarter of 2021 of 12%.Reported a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 51%, a reduction of 10 points from Dec. 31, 2020.Made a $100 million voluntary contribution to the defined benefit plan for Alaska's pilots in the third quarter, boosting estimated combined funded status of all defined benefit plans to 94%.Held $3.2 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2021.Prepaid $425 million in debt from the 364-day term loan facility, bringing total debt payments to $1.2 billion for the year.Operational Updates:Exercised options for 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft slated for delivery in 2023 and 2024, and added options for an additional 25 deliveries, bringing Alaska's total firm commitments for 737-9 aircraft to 93 and available options to 52.Ratified amended wage agreement for Horizon Air pilots, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Opened new San Francisco International Airport Lounge with 9,200 square feet of Bay-Area inspired amenities.Announced new nonstop flights between San Francisco and Loreto and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, with service slated to begin Dec. 18. Since the onset of the pandemic, approximately 70 new markets have been announced or commenced operation.Resumed and expanded inflight meals, snacks, and drinks in all classes of service.Continued to exceed internal metrics for guest satisfaction, highlighting our commitment to providing our guests a smooth and safe experience throughout their journey. Near the top of the industry for on-time arrivals and completion rates in the third quarter.Environmental, Social and Governance Updates:Appointed Adrienne Lofton, vice president of global marketing at Google, to the Company's board of directors.Announced formation of Alaska Star Ventures, an entity created to identify and further technologies that accelerate Alaska Airlines' path to net zero carbon emissions.Supported the Afghan Humanitarian Airlift Mission and the U.S. military by operating Civil Reserve Air Fleet flights in the evacuation of individuals and families from Afghanistan.Awarded $260,000 in LIFT Grants to 25 nonprofits focused on a clear vision to provide the next generation of leaders with the knowledge, skills and providing pathways for success through the Alaska Airlines Foundation.The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020 to adjusted amounts.Three Months Ended September 30,20212020(in millions, except per-share amounts)DollarsDiluted EPSDollarsEPSGAAP net income (loss) per share$194$1.53$(431)$(3.49)Payroll support program wage offset——(398)(3.22)Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments——(3)(0.02)Special items - impairment charges and other(9)(0.07)1210.98Special items - restructuring charges——3222.60Special items - merger-related costs——10.01Income tax effect of reconciling items above20.01(11)(0.09)Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share$187$1.47$(399)$(3.23)Nine Months Ended September 30,20212020(in millions, except per-share amounts)DollarsDiluted EPSDollarsDiluted EPSGAAP net income (loss) per share$460$3.64$(877)$(7.12)Payroll support program wage offset(914)(7.24)(760)(6.16)Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments(68)(0.54)——Special items - impairment charges and other50.043502.84Special items - restructuring charges(12)(0.09)3222.61Special items - merger-related costs——50.04Income tax effect of reconciling items above2421.92200.16Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share$(287)$(2.27)$(940)$(7.63)Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.A conference call regarding the third quarter results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PDT on October 21, 2021. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Some of these risks include the risks associated with contagious illnesses and contagion, such as COVID-19, general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, competition, labor costs and relations, our indebtedness, inability to meet cost reduction goals, seasonal fluctuations in our financial results, an aircraft accident, and changes in laws and regulations. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed therein. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)Alaska Air Group, Inc.Three Months Ended September 30,Nine Months Ended September 30,(in millions, except per-share amounts)20212020Change20212020ChangeOperating Revenues:Passenger revenue$1,774$572210%$3,785$2,36260%Mileage Plan other revenue1208443%33226625%Cargo and other594531%16013023%Total Operating Revenues1,953701179%4,2772,75855%Operating Expenses:Wages and benefits57849517%1,5811,579—%Payroll support program wage offset—(398)(100)%(914)(760)20%Variable incentive pay4242—%1096568%Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses376125201%85356850%Aircraft maintenance89846%27224411%Aircraft rent6474(14)%188229(18)%Landing fees and other rentals14110929%41432328%Contracted services623672%16713821%Selling expenses4924104%1238348%Depreciation and amortization99105(6)%294320(8)%Food and beverage service3914179%977039%Third-party regional carrier expense392934%1069215%Other1268942%34831012%Special items - impairment charges and other(9)121(107)%5350(99)%Special items - restructuring charges—322.(100)%(12)322(104)%Special items - merger-related costs—1(100)%—5(100)%Total Operating Expenses1,6951,27233%3,6313,938(8)%Operating Income (Expense)258(571)(145)%646(1,180)(155)%Nonoperating Income (Expense):Interest income67(14)%1923(17)%Interest expense(30)(34)(12)%(101)(64)58%Interest capitalized34(25)%9813%Other - net8560%271669%Total Nonoperating Expense(13)(18)(28)%(46)(17)171%Income (Loss) Before Income Tax245(589)600(1,197)Income tax expense (benefit)51(158)140(320)Net Income (Loss)$194$(431)$460$(877)Basic Income (Loss) Per Share:$1.55$(3.49)$3.69$(7.12)Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share:$1.53$(3.49)$3.64$(7.12)Shares Used for Computation:Basic125.250123.647124.846123.255Diluted127.188123.647126.325123.255Cash dividend declared per share:$—$—$—$0.375CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)Alaska Air Group, Inc.(in millions)September 30, 2021December 31, 2020ASSETSCurrent AssetsCash and cash equivalents$495$1,370Marketable securities2,7001,976 Total cash and marketable securities3,1953,346Receivables - net536480Inventories and supplies - net6257Prepaid expenses, assets held-for-sale, and other current assets208123Total Current Assets4,0014,006Property and EquipmentAircraft and other flight equipment8,0767,761Other property and equipment1,4461,398Deposits for future flight equipment3785839,9009,742Less accumulated depreciation and amortization3,7803,531Total Property and Equipment - Net6,1206,211Operating lease assets1,3701,400Goodwill1,9431,943Intangible assets - net102107Other noncurrent assets346379Other Assets3,7613,829Total Assets$13,882$14,046CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)(in millions, except share amounts)September 30, 2021December 31, 2020LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCurrent LiabilitiesAccounts payable$181$108Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes441527Air traffic liability1,2251,073Other accrued liabilities587424Deferred revenue904733Current portion of operating lease liabilities275290Current portion of long-term debt4251,138Total Current Liabilities4,0384,293Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion2,2252,357Noncurrent LiabilitiesLong-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion1,1911,268Deferred income taxes501407Deferred revenue1,4461,544Obligation for pension and postretirement medical benefits558665Other liabilities3925244,0884,408Commitments and ContingenciesShareholders' EquityPreferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding——Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2021 - 134,655,235 shares; 2020 - 133,567,534 shares, Outstanding: 2021 - 125,305,291 shares; 2020 - 124,217,590 shares11Capital in excess of par value462391Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2021 - 9,349,944 shares; 2020 - 9,349,944 shares(674)(674)Accumulated other comprehensive loss(482)(494)Retained earnings4,2243,7643,5312,988Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$13,882$14,046SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)Alaska Air Group, Inc.(in millions)Nine Months EndedSeptember 30, 2021Six Months EndedJune 30, 2021(a)Three Months EndedSeptember 30, 2021(b)Cash Flows from Operating Activities:Net income$460$266$194Non-cash reconciling items322221101Changes in working capital119520(401)Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities9011,007(106)Cash Flows from Investing Activities:Property and equipment additions(190)(102)(88)Other investing activities(753)(968)215Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(943)(1,070)127Cash Flows from Financing Activities:(825)(281)(544)Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents$(867)$(344)$(523)Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period1,3861,3861,042Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period$519$1,042$519(a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021.(b) Cash flows for the three months ended September 30, 2021, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2021, from the nine months ended September 30, 2021.OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)Alaska Air Group, Inc.Three Months Ended September 30,Nine Months Ended September 30,20212020Change20212020ChangeConsolidated Operating Statistics:(a)Revenue passengers (000)9,8323,595173.5%23,21114,01265.7%RPMs (000,000) "traffic"11,5923,817203.7%27,31916,12769.4%ASMs (000,000) "capacity"14,4297,87183.3%38,23827,48339.1%Load factor80.3%48.5%31.8 pts71.4%58.7%12.7 ptsYield15.30¢14.99¢2.1%13.85¢14.65¢(5.5)%RASM13.54¢8.90¢52.1%11.19¢10.04¢11.5%CASMex(b)9.21¢14.00¢(34.2)%9.67¢12.57¢(23.1)%Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)$2.05$1.3255.3%$1.93$1.6517.0%Fuel gallons (000,000)1839788.7%47734438.7%ASM's per gallon78.881.3(3.1)%80.279.90.4%Average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE)20,31516,02726.8%18,81918,1123.9%Mainline Operating Statistics:Revenue passengers (000)7,0652,156227.7%16,3679,73668.1%RPMs (000,000) "traffic"10,1222,958242.2%23,67713,81671.4%ASMs (000,000) "capacity"12,5406,28099.7%33,00423,33941.4%Load factor80.7%47.1%33.6 pts71.7%59.2%12.5 ptsYield14.08¢13.56¢3.8%12.68¢13.46¢(5.8)%RASM12.66¢8.14¢55.5%10.44¢9.46¢10.4%CASMex(b)8.45¢13.88¢(39.1)%8.90¢11.90¢(25.2)%Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)$2.03$1.3155.0%$1.91$1.6615.1%Fuel gallons (000,000)14769113.0%38027040.7%ASM's per gallon85.391.0(6.3)%86.986.40.6%Average number of FTE's15,11612,03225.6%13,87013,7301.0%Aircraft utilization10.27.339.7%9.68.315.7%Average aircraft stage length1,3131,2445.5%1,3131,2634.0%Operating fleet(d)210217(7) a/c210217(7) a/cRegional Operating Statistics:(c)Revenue passengers (000)2,7671,43992.3%6,8434,27660.0%RPMs (000,000) "traffic"1,47085971.1%3,6422,31157.6%ASMs (000,000) "capacity"1,8891,59218.7%5,2354,14326.4%Load factor77.8%54.0%23.8 pts69.6%55.8%13.8 ptsYield23.72¢19.89¢19.3%21.47¢21.72¢(1.2)%RASM19.26¢11.91¢61.7%15.80¢13.24¢19.3%Operating fleet9494— a/c9494— a/c(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.(b)See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.(c) Data presented includes information for flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.(d) Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.Given the unusual nature of 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2021 to 2019.FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2019 RESULTS (unaudited)Alaska Air Group, Inc.Three Months Ended September 30,Nine Months Ended September 30,20212019Change20212019ChangePassenger revenue$1,774$2,211(20)%$3,785$6,038(37)%Mileage plan other revenue1201182%332346(4)%Cargo and other5960(2)%160169(5)%Total operating revenues$1,953$2,389(18)%$4,277$6,553(35)%Operating expense, excluding fuel and special items$1,328$1,476(10)%$3,699$4,295(14)%Economic fuel376486(23)%8531,408(39)%Special items(9)5(280)%(921)39NMTotal operating expenses$1,695$1,967(14)%$3,631$5,742(37)%Consolidated Operating Statistics(a):Revenue passengers (000)9,83212,574(22)%23,21135,018(34)%RPMs (000,000) "traffic"11,59215,026(23)%27,31942,113(35)%ASMs (000,000) "capacity"14,42917,519(18)%38,23850,006(24)%Load Factor80.3%85.8%(5.5) pts71.4%84.2%(12.8) ptsYield15.30¢14.71¢4%13.85¢14.34¢(3)%RASM13.54¢13.64¢(1)%11.19¢13.10¢(15)%CASMex9.21¢8.43¢9%9.67¢8.59¢13%FTEs20,31522,247(9)%18,81922,000(14)%(a) 2019 comparative operating statistics have been recalculated using the information presented above, and as filed in our third quarter 2019 Form 10-QOPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)Alaska Air Group, Inc.Three Months Ended September 30, 2021(in millions)MainlineRegionalHorizonConsolidating& Other(a)Air GroupAdjusted(b)SpecialItems(c)ConsolidatedOperating RevenuesPassenger revenues$1,425$349$—$—$1,774$—$1,774CPA revenues——107(107)———Mileage Plan other revenue10515——120—120Cargo and other58——159—59Total Operating Revenues1,588364107(106)1,953—1,953Operating ExpensesOperating expenses, excluding fuel1,06028893(113)1,328(9)1,319Economic fuel29977——376—376Total Operating Expenses1,35936593(113)1,704(9)1,695Nonoperating Income (Expense)Interest income7——(1)6—6Interest expense(25)—(6)1(30)—(30)Interest capitalized2——13—3Other - net8———8—8Total Nonoperating Expense(8)—(6)1(13)—(13)Income (Loss) Before Income Tax$221$(1)$8$8$236$9$245Three Months Ended September 30, 2020(in millions)MainlineRegionalHorizonConsolidating& Other(a)Air GroupAdjusted(b)SpecialItems(c)ConsolidatedOperating RevenuesPassenger revenues$401$171$—$—$572$—$572CPA revenues——95(95)———Mileage Plan other revenue6519——84—84Cargo and other45———45—45Total Operating Revenues51119095(95)701—701Operating ExpensesOperating expenses, excluding fuel87224878(97)1,101461,147Economic fuel9038——128(3)125Total Operating Expenses96228678(97)1,229431,272Nonoperating Income (Expense)Interest income8——(1)7—7Interest expense(28)—(6)—(34)—(34)Interest capitalized4———4—4Other - net4——15—5Total Nonoperating Income (Expense)(12)—(6)—(18)—(18)Income (Loss) Before Income Tax$(463)$(96)$11$2$(546)$(43)$(589)Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021(in millions)MainlineRegionalHorizonConsolidating& Other(a)Air GroupAdjusted(b)SpecialItems(c)ConsolidatedOperating RevenuesPassenger revenues$3,003$782$—$—$3,785$—$3,785CPA revenues——322(322)———Mileage Plan other revenue28745——332—332Cargo and other157——3160—160Total Operating Revenues3,447827322(319)4,277—4,277Operating ExpensesOperating expenses, excluding fuel2,937839272(349)3,699(921)2,778Economic fuel726195——921(68)853Total Operating Expenses3,6631,034272(349)4,620(989)3,631Nonoperating Income (Expense)Interest income20——(1)19—19Interest expense(86)—(16)1(101)—(101)Interest capitalized8——19—9Other - net27———27—27Total Nonoperating Expense(31)—(16)1(46)—(46)Income (Loss) Before Income Tax$(247)$(207)$34$31$(389)$989$600Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020(in millions)MainlineRegionalHorizonConsolidating& Other(a)Air GroupAdjusted(b)SpecialItems(c)ConsolidatedOperating RevenuesPassenger revenues$1,860$502$—$—$2,362$—$2,362CPA revenues——281(281)———Mileage Plan other revenue21947——266—266Cargo and other128——2130—130Total Operating Revenues2,207549281(279)2,758—2,758Operating ExpensesOperating expenses, excluding fuel2,777727238(289)3,453(83)3,370Economic fuel448120——568—568Total Operating Expenses3,225847238(289)4,021(83)3,938Nonoperating Income (Expense)Interest income33——(10)23—23Interest expense(58)—(16)10(64)—(64)Interest capitalized8———8—8Other - net16———16—16Total Nonoperating Income (Expense)(1)—(16)—(17)—(17)Income (Loss) Before Income Tax$(1,019)$(298)$27$10$(1,280)$83$(1,197)(a)Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.(b)The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information.(c)Includes payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)Alaska Air Group, Inc.CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items ReconciliationThree Months EndedSeptember 30,Nine Months EndedSeptember 30,2021202020212020Consolidated:CASM11.75¢16.16¢9.50¢14.33¢Less the following components:Payroll support program wage offset (benefit)—(5.06)(2.39)(2.77)Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses2.601.592.242.07Special items - impairment charges and other(a)(0.06)1.530.011.27Special items - restructuring charges(b)—4.09(0.03)1.17Special items - merger-related costs—0.01—0.02CASM excluding fuel and special items9.21¢14.00¢9.67¢12.57¢Mainline:CASM10.77¢16.80¢8.26¢13.56¢Less the following components:Payroll support program wage offset (benefit)—(5.56)(2.61)(2.89)Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses2.391.431.991.92Special items - impairment charges and other(a)(0.07)1.930.021.24Special items - restructuring charges(b)—5.10(0.04)1.37Special items - merger-related costs—0.02—0.02CASM excluding fuel and special items8.45¢13.88¢8.90¢11.90¢(a)Special items - impairment charges and other in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are primarily comprised of updated estimates of cost associated with leased aircraft that have been retired and removed from the operating fleet but not yet returned to the lessor.(b)Special items - restructuring charges in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 represent adjustments to total cost for pilot incentive leaves as a result of updated recall timing from what was previously anticipated due to schedule changes, training limitations and other factors. Fuel ReconciliationThree Months Ended September 30,20212020(in millions, except for per-gallon amounts)DollarsCost/GallonDollarsCost/GallonRaw or "into-plane" fuel cost$397$2.16$123$1.27Losses (gains) on settled hedges(21)(0.11)50.05Consolidated economic fuel expense3762.051281.32Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment——(3)(0.03)GAAP fuel expense$376$2.05$125$1.29Fuel gallons18397Nine Months Ended September 30,20212020(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)DollarsCost/GallonDollarsCost/GallonRaw or "into-plane" fuel cost$949$1.99$553$1.61Losses (gains) on settled hedges(28)(0.06)150.04Consolidated economic fuel expense$921$1.93$568$1.65Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment(68)(0.14)——GAAP fuel expense$853$1.79$568$1.65Fuel gallons477344Debt-to-capitalization, adjusted for operating leases(in millions)September 30, 2021December 31, 2020Long-term debt, net of current portion$2,225$2,357Capitalized operating leases1,4661,558COVID-19 related borrowings(a)—734Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt3,6914,649Shareholders' equity3,5312,988Total Invested Capital$7,222$7,637Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases51%61%(a)To best reflect our leverage we included the remaining short-term borrowings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic which are classified as current liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets. As of September 30, 2021, no such borrowings were outstanding.Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special items(in millions)September 30, 2021December 31, 2020Current portion of long-term debt$425$1,138Current portion of operating lease liabilities275290Long-term debt, net of current portion2,2252,357Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion1,1911,268Total adjusted debt4,1165,053Less: Cash and marketable securities(3,195)(3,346)Adjusted net debt$921$1,707(in millions)Twelve Months EndedSeptember 30, 2021Twelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020GAAP Operating Income (Loss)(a)$51$(1,775)Adjusted for:Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and special items(767)71Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments(76)(8)Depreciation and amortization394420Aircraft rent258299EBITDAR$(140)$(993)Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR(6.6x)(1.7x)(a)Operating income (loss) can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:By eliminating fuel expense and certain special items (including the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations as we focus on cost-reduction initiatives emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain special items, such as the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.GLOSSARY OF TERMSAdjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securitiesAdjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transitAircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departureASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flownCASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special itemsCASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our controlDebt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debtDiluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstandingDiluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercisedEconomic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging programLoad Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengersMainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costsProductivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employeeRASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mileRegional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPMYield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301405450.htmlSOURCE Alaska Air Group 