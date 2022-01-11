Alaska Air Group to announce financial results By Alaska Air Group Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines) By Alaska Air Group Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its 2021 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A conference call is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time/8:30 a.m. Pacific time. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-announce-financial-results-301457755.htmlSOURCE Alaska Air Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter