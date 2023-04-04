Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and the Surfrider Foundation announced today a national partnership focused on protecting coastal habitats through efforts such as reducing plastic waste and engaging employees and communities in beach cleanups across the West Coast and throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Alaska and Surfrider, both West Coast-based organizations with broad national reach, will collaborate to help protect our coastlines, expand education and awareness of the challenges that threaten our ocean, beaches and marine environments, and grow participation in beach cleanup and habitat restoration activities along the coasts.

"As a West Coast-based airline, we appreciate the role that our ocean and coasts play in our communities – beautiful places to enjoy, but also a critical part of natural ecosystems and local culture and livelihoods," said Scott Coughlan, director of sustainability at Alaska Airlines. "We're committed to being part of a positive future for these critical places which is why we've set goals for our company to reduce waste and have made significant progress in the last few years to reduce single-use plastic on our flights."


Tags