  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers join CEOs from Alaska and ZeroAvia to launch retrofitting of aircraft
  • ZeroAvia unveils world's most advanced electric motor technology for aviation, paving way for hydrogen-electric engines for Dash 8 and similar airframes

EVERETT, Wash., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today presented a Bombardier Q400 regional turboprop to ZeroAvia that will be retrofitted with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system in an effort to expand the reach and applicability of zero emissions flight technology.


