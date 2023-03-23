Support Local Journalism


New collaboration will advance development in the sustainable aviation fuel market and long-term jet fuel supply

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alaska Airlines announced an agreement with Shell Aviation to expand the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market beyond a standard fuel supply agreement. The innovative cross-industry collaboration brings together a world-class fuel supply chain and the fifth-largest domestic carrier to procure and use sustainable fuel, while working together to define and tackle what it will take to advance SAF technology, development, infrastructure and investment.


