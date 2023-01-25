Paper cups on board Alaska Airlines flights

Paper cups on board Alaska Airlines flights

 By Alaska Airlines

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines announced today the completion of our transition to paper cups for inflight beverages, a move which eliminates more than 55 million plastic cups annually and replaces them with a more planet-friendly alternative. The change to paper cups makes Alaska Airlines the first U.S. airline to eliminate plastic cups. Combined with our Boxed Water™ partnership, these changes eliminate 2.2 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, the equivalent weight of 24 Boeing 737s.


Tags