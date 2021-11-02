Alaska Airlines enhances its global reach with expanded British Airways codeshare By Alaska Airlines, British Airways Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines announces today a further codeshare expansion with our long-time European partner British Airways, a fellow member of the oneworld alliance. This expansion includes 16 additional markets, connecting Alaska's network beyond Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles to British Airways' nonstop service from London Heathrow. Since joining oneworld earlier this year on March 31, Alaska has added 188 additional codeshare routes – an increase of 39%.As a oneworld member, Alaska has implemented new partnerships with member airlines Qatar Airways and Iberia Airlines, and expanded cooperation with existing oneworld partners American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Finnair. These six oneworld airlines currently offer 16 daily international flights to Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles – enabling seamless connectivity to Alaska's comprehensive network up and down the West Coast. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with British Airways," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Alaska guests have valued access to London and Europe with British Airways for years, and the additional pathways announced today will make it even more convenient." With oneworld and our additional airline partners, Alaska guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines worldwide. Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated. About Alaska Airlines Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-enhances-its-global-reach-with-expanded-british-airways-codeshare-301413728.htmlSOURCE Alaska Airlines  