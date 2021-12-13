Alaska Airlines expands oneworld partnership with new West Coast international flights By Alaska Airlines Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alaska Airlines is the 14th member of the oneworld alliance. By Alaska Airlines Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to start planning that long-awaited, much-deserved vacation or trip to Europe and destinations beyond? Alaska Airlines and our fellow oneworld member airlines – including American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia – are ready to take you there this summer with new nonstop international flights from our West Coast hubs and airports.British Airways announced today it will begin nonstop service from Portland to London Heathrow five days a week starting on June 3, 2022. The flight becomes the sixth British Airways service to London from a key Alaska market on the West Coast joining Los Angeles; San Diego; San Francisco; San Jose, California; and Seattle. Finnair announced last week its new nonstop flight between Seattle and Helsinki that's scheduled for service three days a week beginning June 1. Finnair's nonstop to Seattle joins its existing service to the Finnish capital from Los Angeles. Finnair will also increase its Los Angeles-Stockholm service to four nonstop flights a week beginning May 1.By summer 2022, Alaska's oneworld partners will offer more than 100 nonstop flights every week from the West Coast to Europe including nonstop service to London, Madrid, Barcelona, Stockholm and Helsinki. Once in Europe, journeys can continue throughout the Continent and other parts of the world with convenient connections through our partners' hubs."By deepening our partnerships with oneworld alliance members, we're providing exciting travel opportunities to Europe and beyond," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Our guests will love the 100 weekly nonstop flights between our West Coast gateway airports and major European cities, enjoying oneworld benefits along the way.""Since joining oneworld in March, Alaska Airlines has positioned oneworld as the leading alliance on the West Coast," said Rob Gurney, oneworld CEO. "With the new oneworld member airline flights to Europe and extensive connections at Alaska's hubs, the possibilities are endless for customers planning that long-awaited trip to Europe."oneworld flights between the U.S. West Coast and Europe for summer 2022:oneworld PartnerCity PairFrequencyAmerican AirlinesLos Angeles – London Heathrow2x DailySeattle – London HeathrowDailyBritish AirwaysLos Angeles – London Heathrow2x DailySan Diego – London HeathrowDailySan Francisco – London Heathrow2x DailySan Jose, CA – London Heathrow5x WeeklySeattle – London Heathrow2x DailyPortland – London Heathrow5x WeeklyFinnairLos Angeles – Helsinki3x WeeklyLos Angeles – Stockholm4x WeeklySeattle – Helsinki3x WeeklyIberiaLos Angeles – Barcelona4x WeeklyLos Angeles – Madrid5x WeeklySan Francisco – Barcelona4x WeeklyMany of the benefits MVP elite flyers on Alaska currently enjoy with their status seamlessly carry over to the oneworld tiers when they travel on any of the 13 member airlines. Those guests can take advantage of a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to international first and business class lounges, preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more. With Alaska's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, our flyers can earn and redeem miles with more than 20 oneworld member airlines and additional airline partners for travel to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated. About Alaska Airlines Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-expands-oneworld-partnership-with-new-west-coast-international-flights-301443270.htmlSOURCE Alaska Airlines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming August Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter