We're adding nonstops to Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA); guests can upgrade their cross-country flights with travel in our award-winning First Class and Premium Class cabins

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We know keeping California connected is important. That includes offering our guests more convenient options to fly nonstop from coast-to-coast. As part of Alaska Airlines' continuing commitment to Southern California, we're adding new, daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts June 15, and service to Tampa begins on Oct. 5. We're also adding new daily nonstop service between San Diego and Eugene, Oregon (EUG) on June 15.


