Alaska Airlines launches new program to advance sustainable aviation fuels through corporate partnerships, shared learning

 By Alaska Airlines

Launch builds on 2020 program which marked first-in-the-US agreement with corporate partners to reduce business travel emissions through sustainable aviation fuels.

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is taking the next step in advancing sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as part of Alaska's Ever Green program for improvements in environmental sustainability. Today, Alaska launched a program to engage its corporate customers in the decarbonization journey through purchase of SAF credits and continued efforts to expand education and awareness about opportunities to improve the sustainability of business travel including through use of SAF. The program builds on a first-in-the-US program launched with Microsoft in 2020 to reduce corporate business travel emissions through corporate partnerships.

