Our newest global partner now flies between Los Angeles and Taipei with connections to 16 destinations across Asia; Mileage Plan members can earn miles on all STARLUX flights

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more of us looking to travel internationally this year, Alaska Airlines is celebrating our newest global airline partner: STARLUX Airlines, a Taipei-based premium carrier, which today launched its inaugural transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles. Alaska is STARLUX's first airline partner.


