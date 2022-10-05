Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


South Pacific airline now flies nonstop between Seattle and French Polynesia; Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles for flights and purchase tickets on alaskaair.com  

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines joined Air Tahiti Nui, our newest global airline partner, to celebrate the inaugural nonstop flight today between our hometown airport in Seattle and Papeete – the capital of French Polynesia located on Tahiti, its main island. From the heart of the islands of Tahiti, the possibilities are endless for escapes to additional amazing nearby destinations, including Bora Bora and Moorea.

Tags