Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines pilots, who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), voted to ratify a new three-year contract. The new contract, which has been overwhelmingly supported by our pilots, includes significant improvements including: increased pay, greater flexibility, better benefits and stronger job security.

More than 96% of Alaska's 3,300 pilots voted, and the agreement passed by 82%.

Tags