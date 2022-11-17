Support Local Journalism


Multimillion-dollar renovations add more seating and food and beverage choices; Seattle C Concourse Lounge expansion opens next week in time for holidays

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We know our guests love our Lounges at Alaska Airlines – spaces filled with a West Coast vibe to kick back and unwind or get a little work done. Since 2018, we've doubled the footprint in our Lounges and invested $30 million in overall improvements, including our award-winning Flagship Lounge at the N Concourse in Seattle, our new Lounge in San Francisco and a new patio space at Concourse C Lounge in Portland.


