Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With holiday shopping underway, we're sharing some of our favorite gift ideas for the frequent traveler, furry friend and fashionista in your life, including this season's holiday sweater.

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again to look fly at every festive soiree with Alaska Airlines' holiday sweater. Fashion expert Tan France calls them "a win-win." He insists they're acceptable enough to transition from a daytime look to an after-hour happy hour event without drawing too much attention. Read more from France and Alaska employees about how Alaska is taking the 'ugly' out of holiday sweaters.


Tags