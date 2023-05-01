Support Local Journalism


To celebrate our home team's historic game 7 win to advance to the second round, Alaska is offering $99 flights between Seattle and Dallas all week long

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today through Friday, May 5, Alaska Airlines is slashing ticket prices so hockey fans can catch round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars and score $99 fares each way on all Alaska flights between Seattle and Dallas (at both airports: DAL and DFW) this week*.


