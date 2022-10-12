2-in-1 EzUVC Overbed Light

 By Aleddra LED Lighting

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reducing hospital acquired infections (HAI) is a top priority for all healthcare organizations in the US and other countries. COVID-19 pandemic has further elevated its importance. Two (2) areas of high HAI are in the patient rooms and the patient exam rooms. The patient rooms see medical staff and non-medical staff (housekeeping) as well as patient's guests. The patient exam rooms are regularly visited by patients, medical staff, non-medical staff (housekeeping) and caregivers. Proper disinfection is required in both these areas. Aleddra's EzUVC Overbed Light is an effective, affordable and safe product to assist in reducing HAI transmission in both of these areas.

Aleddra, a Seattle-based lighting technology company, is excited to introduce its award-winning 2-in-1 EzUVC Overbed Light. It is designed for patient room and patient exam room as an effective, affordable and safe surface disinfection solution. The fixture has (2) operating modes: the regular lighting mode and the UVC germicidal lighting mode. Below are the features of this 2-in-1 fixture:

