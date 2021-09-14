Aleddra's Wellness Lighting Products Use ViraPure® Photocatalyst Effective Against COVID-19 Virus and Variants By ALEDDRA Inc. Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Award-winning Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp By ALEDDRA Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENTON, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleddra is pleased to announce that its ViraPure® photocatalyst material has been tested and found effective against COVID-19 virus and its variants. A test conducted by US-based MICROBAC Lab on the ViraPure material shows a 99.9% kill rate in 20 minutes against SARS-CoV-II Alpha (UK) variant in a lab environment. An earlier test, also by the MICROBAC Lab, shows ViraPure achieves 99.9% kill rate against SARS-CoV coronavirus. "Given that all COVID-19 virus and variants are similar in size, it should take the same amount time for ViraPure photocatalyst material to break down and deactivate any COVID-19 variant, thus achieving a similar kill rate," stated Dr. Matthew Maa, VP, Aleddra Inc.The ViraPure photocatalyst material is a combination of both nano titanium dioxide (TiO2) and nano silver particles. One unique feature of the ViraPure material is that it can be activated by visible light, without the use any ultraviolet (UV) light source. Aleddra has successfully engineered multiple wellness lighting products that incorporates the ViraPure photocatalyst material. A prime example of that incorporation is the Aleddra UV-Free Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp, which recently received the IES (Illuminating Engineering Society) Progress Report Recognition and the LED Magazine's Sapphire Award. The Aleddra UV-Free Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp offers its users an effective method to sanitizing the area and eliminating airborne pathogens without the use of any UV light source.The Aleddra's award-winning Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is designed with an air-permeable lampshade (effectively an air-filter) coated with the ViraPure material that is activated by the internal color-tunable LED light source. When the airborne pathogens, such as COVID-19 viruses, are trapped on the lampshade (air filter), the activated ViraPure photocatalyst kills and breakdowns the trapped pathogens. An independent third-party microbiology laboratory has tested Aleddra's Desktop Lamp, in a 1,000 cubic foot test chamber, against the H1N1 influenza A virus and the results are a 99.5% deactivation rate of the H1N1 influenza A virus after 60 minutes. Addition features of Aleddra's Desktop Lamp are:Replaceable air-filterBi-level dimmingDual-speed fanColor tuning (2700K, 3900K, and 5000K)Two USB ports for charging portable electronic devicesAffordableWith the patented ViraPure photocatalyst material, Aleddra Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp offers the most affordable and effective personal air-sanitization protection for indoor use. It is a must-have COVID-19 PPE (personal protective equipment) for anyone going back to workspace or school during the current pandemic.For product demonstration, visit: https://youtu.be/UPtW_LcFA1E For product information, visit: https://www.aleddra.com/air-sanitizing-circadian-desktop-light/For distribution sales, please contact Aleddra at 318560@email4pr.com or 425-430-4555. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aleddras-wellness-lighting-products-use-virapure-photocatalyst-effective-against-covid-19-virus-and-variants-301375688.htmlSOURCE ALEDDRA Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Brewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesBack to schoolEllensburg City Council moves forward with Community Garden affordable housing project Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter