All In Together Celebrating Seventh Anniversary Women Leading Change Gala in Washington, D.C. on October 25 By All In Together Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-partisan advocacy group All in Together (AIT) will host its 7th Anniversary Women Leading Change Gala in Washington, D.C. this evening at the Conrad Hotel.The event will celebrate AIT's legacy of educating and equipping women to reach their full potential as leaders shaping our nation, and will raise funds for the organization's Community Leadership and grassroots programming.Morning Joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski will emcee the gala, which honors Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Nancy Mace and UN Goodwill Ambassador and jazz icon Dee Dee Bridgewater. Senator Tammy Duckworth will be honored for her extraordinary public service and commitment to women's leadership, with an introduction by Peabody award-winning journalist, Amna Nawaz.Congresswoman Nancy Mace will be honored as a rising star in Congress.Triple Grammy and Tony Award-winning, UN Goodwill Ambassador and jazz icon Dee Dee Bridgewater will be honored for her outstanding humanitarian work.Lauren Leader, CEO and co-founder of All In Together, said, "We are thrilled to be honoring a very special group of exceptional women leading change at the highest levels." About All In TogetherAll In Together (AIT) encourages, equips, educates, and empowers voting-age women to participate fully in America's civic and political life. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-in-together-celebrating-seventh-anniversary-women-leading-change-gala-in-washington-dc-on-october-25-301407146.htmlSOURCE All In Together Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetDeath notice: Joshua Wesley Nye2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toilet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter