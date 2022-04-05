...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
All-New Password Manager, Pass Wizard Released with Free And Pro Versions Available
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC) has launched Pass Wizard, a password management tool, to help users improve the security of their account data. Pass Wizard is a cloud-based password manager with the option to store as many passwords as a user would like, and share select passwords within a group they create.
In recent years, the market's concerns over cybersecurity have only increased. According to a Future of Secure Remote Work Report done by Cisco, 61 percent of survey respondents reported an increase of more than 25 percent in cyber threats in their organizations since the start of March 2020.
Pass Wizard offers two plans: free and Pro. With the free plan, users can store up to 30 passwords. With the Pro plan, users can:
Store an unlimited number of passwords
Add users to their group for an additional $1.67/month per user (billed annually)
Share select passwords with other users within their group
PSPINC has created Pass Wizard to assist in keeping users' account information safe while using the internet. They've designed and developed Pass Wizard in-house with the distinct goal of increasing overall security by using secure hardware and state-of-the-art systems with 2-factor authentication. Small business owners and managers can create groups to share specific data within their organization using Pass Wizard. This then allows them to share confidential login credentials through linked group plans without having to worry about security breaches.
At $1.67 per month, Pass Wizard is one of the most affordable password managers on the market for securely managing an unlimited amount of account credentials.
For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at contact@pspinc.com.
Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. provides domain, web, and email hosting to more than 40,000 companies of all sizes around the world. They design and develop their own software and are committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow and thrive online.