RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPI today announced the new industry standard in Performance Improvement- PPS Certification. The Certification process merges and synergizes latest learnings and developments in Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), Human Performance Technology (HPT), and Human and Organizational Performance (HOP). It develops a base of knowledge and insight that parlays into HOW-TO strategies, tools, implementation plan development, proactive performance measurement, and calculations of ROI.

"PPI revolutionized client abilities to achieve sustainable improvement through focus on the underlying motivations of choices, actions, and behaviors," cited Tim Autrey, Founder and CEO of PPI Global and author of the international bestseller, 6-Hour Safety Culture. "Such focus is particularly important today as organizations deal with global events, multiple generations in the workforce, and hybrid work environments. PPS Certification now provides professional recognition for those who've grasped the approach of tapping into natural principles of human nature to generate WIN-WIN performance outcomes."

