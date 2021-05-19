See the full list of new electric pickup trucks for sale this year:
The optimal time to switch to electric propulsion depends on each car owner's unique situation. However, truck shoppers are about to have a wide selection of electric trucks available with all the upcoming launches including the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Bollinger B2, Canoo Pickup, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado Electric, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, ATLIS XT and the Lordstown Motors Endurance.
