Scooped Ice Cream Festival Flyer

 By Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadway Events has announced "Scooped! Ice Cream Festival" an all-you-can-eat ice cream event coming to Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington on August 27th & 28th, 2022. The immersive ice cream experience features 75+ flavors of ice cream from brands such as Full Tilt, ACME Valley Ice Cream, Lopez Island Creamery. In addition there will be  games and a curated performance lineup by Supernova Nightclub that includes DJ Supreme La Rock, Marshall Law Band, Lady Coco Jones, Ammo Drums, Queen Irene and more! It's the ultimate ice cream experience!

