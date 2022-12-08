Allen Institute – The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Institute)

 By Allen Institute

Six early-career neuroscientists will help guide research into the complexities of the mammalian brain

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Institute today announced six new Next Generation Leaders (NGL), members of a unique neuroscience advisory panel made up of early-career researchers who will help advise research efforts at the Allen Institute for Brain Science, the MindScope Program, and the Allen Institute for Neural Dynamics.


