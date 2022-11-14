Allen Institute – The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Institute)

Allen Institute – The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Institute)

 By Allen Institute

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If an epilepsy patient needs brain surgery, their brain surgeon often extracts a piece of tissue the size of a sugar cube from the outermost layer to access the regions responsible for the seizures. This excised lump is typically discarded as medical waste since it is far from the diseased site. But to neuroscientists like Jonathan Ting, Ph.D., this brain nugget is "the most precious piece of matter in the universe." 


Tags