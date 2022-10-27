The Alliance for Women's Health & Prevention

The Alliance for Women's Health & Prevention

 By Alliance for Women’s Health & Prevention

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New non-profit will focus on access to care and treatment, early detection and diagnosis, vaccine access and affordability, and social determinants of health

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention (AWHP), a new, 501(c)(4) non-profit organization working to ensure that all women and girls have access to high-quality preventive care, announced its launch. AWHP brings together a diverse and distinguished set of leaders who will work collaboratively to advance policies that drive equitable access to preventive care and prevent the burden and progression of disease for all women.


Tags