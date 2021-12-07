Allure Esthetic Collects Donations For Toys For Tots In Seattle By Allure Esthetic Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Esthetic is accepting donations for Toys For Tots at their downtown Seattle location. This continues Allure Esthetic's and Dr. Javad Sajan's dedication to philanthropy and storied history of serving the community, including through pro bono surgery, donations to front line workers, and providing reconstructive surgery internationally.Throughout his career, Dr. Javad Sajan dedicated himself and his practice to improving the community and world through reconstructive surgery and community service. At Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan provides pro bono surgery to women who have been victims of domestic violence. Also, within the community, Dr. Sajan supported frontline workers during the pandemic by donating care packages full of necessary materials.Outside of the United States, Dr. Sajan's nonprofit organization, the Zera Foundation aims to travel to Tanzania to provide reconstructive surgery to children and people in need. The mission of Zera Foundation is to provide these services to the local population with highly trained staff and under the safest conditions possible at no cost. Click here to see Dr. Sajan's most recent mission to Tanzania. One of the domestic violence survivors who received pro bono surgery from Dr. Sajan says, "It's been a long recovery [from domestic violence], but I'm here. I'm happy to say that Dr. Sajan has brought my confidence level back up...He treated me with the utmost respect and dignity...I appreciate him. I appreciate everything he's done." Click here to hear this survivor's full story.To be part of Dr. Sajan's latest philanthropic pursuit, you can donate toys at their Seattle office located at 600 Broadway Suite 320, Seattle, WA 98122.About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is among the top plastic surgeons in Seattle. Adjacent to his philanthropy, Dr. Sajan also performs many gender affirming surgeries, breast reconstructions, and other reconstructive surgeries to address both medical and cosmetic problems. With hundreds of five star reviews and years of experience, Dr. Sajan uses his skills to give back to his patients and community. Contact: Allure EstheticPhone: 206-209-0988Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allure-esthetic-collects-donations-for-toys-for-tots-in-seattle-301438253.htmlSOURCE Allure Esthetic 