Allure Esthetic Performs Portland FTM Top Surgery Patients By Allure Esthetic Nov 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-to-male top surgery is a highly sought after gender affirming surgery for transgender men, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people. With not many surgeons qualified to perform the procedure, or who do not accept health insurance, Dr. Javad Sajan has opened up his Seattle, WA practice to patients from Portland and elsewhere in Oregon.Dr. Sajan solved previous barriers to traveling north for top surgery. One of these was the use of drains. Drains are sometimes placed after surgery to drain away excess fluid in the surgical area. They require professional removal, usually sometime within the first week of surgery. This causes patients to have to stay in the area for an extended period of time, adding to the cost of top surgery. Dr. Sajan's revolutionary top surgery technique does not often require drains, which allows a patient to return home to Portland much sooner than if drains were installed.Allure Esthetic also works to make top surgery affordable for Oregon top surgery patients. They accept many Oregon health insurance plans to give patients peace of mind and to account for the travel costs. Our insurance coordinator has worked with many Oregon-based insurance plans and patients to get top surgery covered. Dr. Sajan sees top surgery patients from all around the United States and the world. Giving his patients the ability to design their top surgery scars, his patients often see amazing outcomes. As one reviewer says, "These folks are great! They take insurance without any hassle, the procedure went well, the recovery was smooth. Everyone is really nice, too! Couldn't really ask for a smoother experience for a surgery."About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is one of the best top surgery surgeons in the United States. With a full scale outpatient surgery center, Dr. Sajan performs several top surgeries every week. In all, he has performed hundreds of top surgery procedures and allows patients to have a say in their scars and technique. Along with gender affirming procedures, Dr. Sajan also performs many plastic surgeries including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and Brazilian butt lift.Contact: Allure Esthetic Phone: 206-209-0988Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allure-esthetic-performs-portland-ftm-top-surgery-patients-301419359.htmlSOURCE Allure Esthetic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Robles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to state Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter