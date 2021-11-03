Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Considers FTM Top Surgery For Patients Of All BMIs By Allure Esthetic Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Mass Index (BMI) is one way to measure obesity, and provides a single number calculated based on a person's sex, height, and weight. Plastic surgeons often use BMI to evaluate patients for elective surgery, sometimes enforcing BMI cutoffs. But a single number can only tell a surgeon so much. For a procedure such as top surgery (https://www.allureesthetic.com/transgender/ftm-top-surgery/) that has been shown to save lives, Dr. Javad Sajan utilizes and considers more criteria than just a patient's BMI to determine candidacy for top surgery.First off, Dr. Sajan believes that top surgery can be medically necessary. According to Topsurgery.net, for individuals experiencing gender dysphoria, the suicide rate drops over 44% for those who undergo top surgery. Since top surgery has become more accessible and widespread, the overall suicide rates among transgender individuals have dropped. The mental health and quality of life improvements are undeniable.Dr. Sajan's patient, Jack Morgan, discusses weighing over 500 pounds. After weight loss surgery and cancer treatment, he lost weight, but still considered obese when he underwent top surgery with Dr. Sajan.[¹] When discussing his decision with Dr. Sajan to undergo surgery, on the Plastic Surgeon Podcast (https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/), he says, "Because of my mental health, my mind was ready for it...it was one of the best decisions of my life. I wouldn't take it back. I look at myself in the mirror and I'm like, 'Dang, my chest looks good.' To see [my body hair] on, you know, a triple, quadruple, whatever size chest I was, would've damaged me more mentally…" Dr. Sajan was able to perform Jack's surgery by evaluating his overall health, not just his BMI. You can hear Jack's entire story (https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/episodes/episode-1) hereAbout Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery (https://www.allureesthetic.com/) is one of Seattle's top plastic surgeons and provides gender affirming surgery. He understands the medical necessity of the procedure and aims to provide the best possible result for every patient. Dr. Sajan can be found on all social media under @realdrseattle.Contact: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Phone: 206-209-0988Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com[¹] Surgery is not right for all patients. Dr. Sajan evaluates and assesses each patient individually to determine what course of treatment may be right for them. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allure-esthetic-plastic-surgery-considers-ftm-top-surgery-for-patients-of-all-bmis-301414797.htmlSOURCE Allure Esthetic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter