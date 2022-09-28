Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.

Tags