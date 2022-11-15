Support Local Journalism


 Hawaii-based carrier will connect our guests on interisland flights to 10 destinations across the state starting early next year; Mileage Plan members will earn miles on Mokulele flights

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Alaska Airlines celebrates 15 years of serving the Hawaiian Islands, we are deepening our commitment to the state with an enhanced partnership with Mokulele Airlines, our newest Mileage Plan partner, starting in early 2023. By joining forces, we're making it easier and more convenient for our guests to fly to additional locations throughout the islands.


