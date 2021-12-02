Alpha Girl Club: The Next Big Access Membership NFT Project By Alpha Girl Club Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alpha Girl Club mint is less than one week away. Presale will be held on December 4th, where whitelist members will be granted early access to mint up to 4 Alpha Girl Club NFTs. Public sale will begin the following day on December 5th, allowing the public to mint up to 4 Alpha Girl Club NFTs. Mint will be priced at 0.08 ETH + gas for both presale and public sale.Roadmap 1.0: The Next Era of the NFT SpaceThe community has begun to voice their wants for official Alpha Girl Club apparel and merchandise. Aiming towards growing to be not just an NFT project, but a lifestyle brand, AGC plans on hitting the streetwear market heavily. Not only do they plan on bringing their art and storyline into the fashion industry, but as well as their advocacy for mental health and other societal issues. Continue to be active on their Twitter and Discord for future announcements on their online store launch. Not only are they launching an online store for their streetwear collection, but on their roadmap they have also included 'Alpha Tools'. Post-mint, only holders will have access to Alpha Tools, where they will build out custom tools that will allow their holders to have access to customize products using the Alpha Girl Club NFT design(s) that they've minted; wallpapers, poster exports, etc.One of the most exciting utilities Alpha Girl Club has announced and included on their roadmap is a mobile app, specifically towards supporting mental health. Being the first NFT project to not only build an app, but to have it catered towards mental health, Alpha Girl Club is aiming to create an app that can be used as an everyday vitamin for their holders and the mental health community. Users will be able to check in at any time of day, to record and track how they are feeling.Based upon each user's data, the app will then select specific activities, routines, etc., catered to that one specific user. The content within the app will be exclusively curated from mental health experts and advocates the team has partnered up with.Currently they've brought on a licensed Psychotherapist, as he spends his time on AGC working closely with the community members in the mental health channel in their discord server. They've also teamed up with not only Miss Universe 2015, but huge mental health advocate, Pia Wurtzbach.With their whitelist officially full for presale, public sale will begin 24 hours after presale on December 5th, where all users who mint during the public sale, will automatically be entered in a giveaway for exclusive posters and collectibles. Stay tuned on their social platforms for more announcements on presale and public sale.How to mint:Click here for more details.How to connect:Website TwitterDiscordInstagramMediumPress inquiries:Please contact hello@alphagirlclub.ioMedia ContactKayle John, Alpha Girl Club, 1 8313378157, hello@alphagirlclub.io SOURCE Alpha Girl Club  