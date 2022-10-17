Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wilkinson will take helm of the company with an audience-first focus on constituent experience, using data integration and omnichannel strategy to grow client revenue.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces the promotion of John Wilkinson as president. Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions for national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations.

Tags