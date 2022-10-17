Wilkinson will take helm of the company with an audience-first focus on constituent experience, using data integration and omnichannel strategy to grow client revenue.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces the promotion of John Wilkinson as president. Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions for national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations.
Wilkinson served as senior vice president of client services at Altus Marketing during the company's tremendous client growth. Naming Wilkinson as president supports the company's ongoing growth and commitment to client success. He will assume day-to-day management of the company, leading client strategy and omnichannel solutions across all Altus Marketing and Moore product lines including creative, digital, mail, production, media, data and analytic services.
As a visionary multi-channel marketing program strategist for affiliate-based organizations, Wilkinson has designed and implemented national and chapter-based direct response programs for nonprofits including American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army and Rescue Missions.
"I look forward to the opportunity to lead this talented team of marketing and fundraising professionals here at Altus Marketing," said Wilkinson. "I am blessed to partner with and serve incredible clients who are solving the world's most pressing problems while furthering our mission as we continue our significant growth."
Wilkinson is a robust leader with extensive expertise in fundraising, integrated campaigns, syndicated marketing programs and local nonprofit fundraising. In his role as president, Wilkinson will lead the talented Altus Marketing team of direct-response marketing industry experts as they create unique solutions to meet the needs of the clients they serve.
"John is a brilliant strategist that has been a guiding force for some of the strongest brands in our industry," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Under his leadership, clients will have a partner who is positioned to exceed their needs through strategy derived from data to maximize revenue and growth."
Learn more about Altus Marketing direct marketing solutions at altusmktg.com.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, health care, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans services.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing and fundraising company in North America serving the nonprofit industry with more than 4,100 employees across 42 locations. The company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning.