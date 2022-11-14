Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association)

 By Alzheimer's Association

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association is disappointed by the topline Phase 3 data reported today by Genentech and Roche from the GRADUATE Phase 3 global clinical trials of gantenerumab. However, these results will contribute to our understanding of this devastating and fatal disease. Although the drug did not meet its primary endpoint, the trials further illustrate the relationship between removal of beta-amyloid and reduction of clinical decline.


