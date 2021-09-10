AM LLC Sponsors Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents By AM LLC Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/AM LLC) By AM LLC Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC, a public health firm supporting federal, state, and local health departments, along with K-12 partners, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, announces a one-year Platinum level partnership with the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS)."From day one, we've been focused on getting schools around the country reopened quickly and safely," said AM LLC's CEO and founder, Dan Gabriel. "Now more than ever, school leaders are looking for strong support if they are going to keep their focus on teaching students and not on worrying about COVID-19. We look forward to working with them through this tremendously challenging time." AM LLC is already working nationwide with six states, three counties, and numerous public health agencies on testing, contact tracing, and vaccination programs. Well over 100 schools and 53,000 students benefit from AM's partnership today, with many more in progress.In Tennessee, just barely into the '21-'22 school year, five counties have already closed schools due to confirmed outbreaks as well as staffing shortages. Further, the state also cannot adequately pivot to online instruction for kids whose schools have closed making it extremely difficult for these students and their parents throughout the state.As a platinum-level partner, AM will have the facility to provide program development and advisory assistance with key TOSS members and decision-makers. Beginning Sunday, Tennessee directors of schools will gather for the Tennessee Superintendent Study Council Conference (September 12-15) for meetings and professional development workshops in Gatlinburg where representatives from AM will be on hand to meet with Tennessee's superintendents.At the conference and elsewhere, AM will collaborate with county leaders, health advocates, and corporate partners to identify priorities and to ensure that these stakeholders receive timely and accurate information to make appropriate health decisions for their communities.Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co. About AM LCCAM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.Media Contact: Dylan M. Martinez | amllc@pinkston.co View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/am-llc-sponsors-tennessee-organization-of-school-superintendents-301373082.htmlSOURCE AM LLC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare' Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter