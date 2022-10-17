  • By Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada Announces the Return of the Amazon Designer Spotlight

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced the return of the Amazon Designer Spotlight, an exclusive online fashion series celebrating six Canadian designers, hosted by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. The series takes Amazon.ca customers alongside Goreski as he unveils each designer's personal and professional story in two-minute shorts dropping every day on the Amazon Canada Instagram channel (@amazonca). The first video drops today at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, with the final video premiering on Saturday, October 22. All six designer collections are also available now for customers to shop and discover at amazon.ca/DesignerSpotlight.

Tags