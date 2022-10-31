Support Local Journalism


The event will be held virtually on November 3, recruiters aim to support refugee job seekers by providing career advice and information about Amazon jobs

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of Amazon Canada's ongoing refugee support program that launched in June, the company will host its second virtual Refugee Career Day on Thursday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT). The event will help refugees learn about careers with Amazon in Canada and provide opportunities to connect with recruiters.


