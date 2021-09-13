Amazon hiring more than 15,000 employees across Canada; increasing frontline pay By Amazon Canada Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Amazon Process Assistant Mohammed Hanif is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) By Amazon Canada Amazon Process Assistant Ankit Patel is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) By Amazon Canada Amazon Area Manager Halle Shopperly is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) By Amazon Canada Amazon Process Assistant Mohammed Hanif is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) By Amazon Canada Sonia Mall is photographed at YYZ4 in Brampton, Ontario, celebrating 10 years of working at Amazon (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) By Amazon Canada Pawandeep Johal is photographed at YYZ4 in Brampton, Ontario, celebrating 10 years of working at Amazon (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) By Amazon Canada Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its commitment to hiring 15,000 full-time and part-time employees across Canada and increasing employees' wages. Frontline employees will receive $17 per hour to $21.65 per hour with comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including access to health, dental and vision benefits, training and education programs, like the Career Choice program, and health and well-being initiatives such as My Wellbeing and family support plans."We take our responsibility as an employer seriously," said Sumegha Kumar, Director of Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations for Amazon Canada. "Amazon Canada employs over 25,000 Canadians, and we're proud to create 15,000 more great jobs at a time when they're needed in Canada, with increased pay for our amazing employees across our fulfillment, transportation and logistics networks — from Victoria to Dartmouth." Amazon Canada will hire 15,000 full-and part-time employees throughout the fall. Full-and part-time employees will also receive an additional $1.60 - $2.20 per hour, starting immediately, regardless of their tenure with the company.Health and BenefitsAt Amazon, every full-time employee, regardless of their position, level or tenure, has access to the same benefits. Some of those benefits include:Wages from $17 per hour to $21.65 per hour, with a $100 bonus for new and current employees who show proof of vaccinationComprehensive health benefits starting on day one with no waiting periodRRSP matchingStock unitsKids & Company special packages including a guaranteed spot at Kids & Company Child Care locations within six months of registration, a 10 per cent discount off monthly in-center tuition, waived registration fees, back-up care options and access to virtual workshops and eventsEmployee and Family Assistance Plan provided by LifeWorks and available 24/7 to help Amazon employees and their family members feel supported, by phone, online, and in-personAccess to up-skilling training programs that meet employees where they are, through Amazon's commitment to invest $75M to skills-train 100,000 Amazonians by 2025Additional paid parental leave benefits for eligible employeesAll eligible full-time employees have access to Amazon Career Choice, an innovative program uniquely designed to help upskill people who are interested in pursuing a future in a high-demand field by covering up to 95 per cent of tuition fees."As a mother of six, Amazon's flexible work schedules and advancement opportunities have helped me grow both at home and at work," said Patrice Thompson, Processing Assistant at Amazon Canada. "I enrolled in the Career Choice program to further my education and today I can proudly say that I am a graduate of the Transportation and Logistics program from Sheridan College."Amazon Career OpportunitiesFor more information about current job openings visit amazondelivers.jobs/canada or sign up to be the first to hear about jobs at amazon.com/tc. Amazon is hosting its first Canadian edition of Career Day on September 15. The event will give job seekers an inside look at the Operations, corporate and technology positions currently open across the country, with a variety of panel sessions, keynote addresses and fireside chats. Anyone can register for free by visiting amazoncareerday.com.About AmazonAmazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.  