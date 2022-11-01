Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Through Jan. 15, 2023, Washington residents in 31 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Coordinated Care

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Washington is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter from Coordinated Care is available to Washington residents in 31 counties through the Washington Healthplanfinder Marketplace, including locations such as Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma. 


Tags