PARTNERSHIP ALSO PROVIDES COMPLIMENTARY CONTINUING EDUCATION ON CANINE MICROBIOME TO SHELTER STAFF

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amend Pet ("the company"), a microbiome solutions company, today announced the launch of its partnership with the Association of Shelter Veterinarians (ASV) to provide ASV members affordable, easy-to-administer Fecal Microbiota Transplant Therapy (FMT) and microbiome testing to assess dogs for dysbiosis. FMT is a proven treatment for recurrent diarrhea in pets, but until now has been too labor intensive and costly for veterinarians to widely utilize.


